Hyundai E&C signs partnership with Indonesia's largest builder

All Headlines 09:28 October 10, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) – Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday it has signed a partnership with Indonesia's largest builder to tap deeper into the Southeast Asian market.

Hyundai E&C signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PT Hutama Karya in Jakarta on Wednesday (local time) to cooperate on construction projects in Indonesia.

The builder under Hyundai Motor Group said it is interested in the relocation of the Indonesian capital city from Jakarta to Kalimantan, as well as road and petrochemical plant construction projects.

Hyundai E&C has so far completed 25 construction projects worth US$3.1 billion in Indonesia since 1973.

In this photo provided by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., officials from Hyundai E&C and PT Hutama Karya pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding in Jakarta on Oct. 9, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

