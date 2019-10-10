Hyundai partners with U.S. firm on HD maps
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai CRADLE said Thursday that it has partnered with U.S. fleet safety management software company Netradyne to gain access to the firm's more than 350 million miles of detailed road data.
Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Co.'s wholly owned corporate venturing and open innovation business, expects its investment in Netradyne and the partnership to help parent Hyundai Motor Group develop more advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies in the next few years, Hyundai Motor America said in a statement.
Hyundai didn't provide the value of investment in Netradyne.
Netradyne uses artificial intelligence vision-based dashcam devices to monitor the safety performance of fleet vehicles. The data collected from the devices will help in the creation of HD maps, which are essential for autonomous vehicles.
Hyundai and Netradyne will collaborate to utilize the road and driving behavior data collected by Netradyne to support high-definition mapping and map updates for Hyundai's development of future ADAS and driverless vehicle features, it said.
"At Netradyne, our goal has always been to make the world a safer place to drive with our advanced AI platform. We're glad that Hyundai shares this vision and are excited to support its development in advanced ADAS and autonomous driving innovation," Netradyne Chief Executive Avneesh Agrawal said in the statement.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. top nuke envoy leaves for Stockholm for talks with U.S.
-
4
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks
-
2
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
3
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
4
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
5
N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS