Moon vows 'bold' gov't support for new-generation display sector
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will offer "bold support" for South Korea's development of next-generation displays as he paid a visit to a local factory of Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate.
"Now, it's important (for South Korea) to keep the No. 1 spot, changing the trend of the world's display market," he said during a speech at Samsung Display's factory in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. "The government will boldly support the development of next-generation display technology."
He was attending the signing ceremony of an accord between Samsung and the local authorities on its plan to invest 13.1 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) in the next-generation display sector, namely the quantum dot LED (QLED) market.
Samsung's de-facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, joined the event as well. It was the 7th official meeting between Moon and Lee this year.
Samsung's announcement came three months after LG Display made public its scheme for an additional 3 trillion won of investment in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV panels.
"On the basis of the world's No. 1 OLED competitiveness, we should also take the lead in the next-generation display market," the president stressed.
He said the government will pour 400 billion won into the new-generation display field over the coming seven years.
"(I) expect it to become the priming water for civilian investment to become more vitalized," Moon said.
Second, he added, the government will "innovate the ecosystem of (South Korea's) display industry by expanding support for materials, parts and equipment companies and establish a model for co-prosperity and cooperation."
In April, Moon toured Samsung's Nano City campus in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.
