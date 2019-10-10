S. Korea to ban men with domestic violence record from marrying immigrants
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to enact legislation aimed at prohibiting men with a criminal record of domestic violence from marrying foreign brides, the justice ministry said Thursday.
The enactment of the legislation, of which the ministry will make a prior announcement on Monday, comes as part of the government follow-up measures to improve the country's immigration marriage system and prevent violence against marriage immigrants.
In July, public outcry erupted after the release on social media of a video clip that showed a Korean husband assaulting his Vietnamese wife in the presence of their child at their home in the southwestern county of Yeongam.
Under the amended enforcement regulation of the Immigration Control Law, South Korean spouses who have a criminal record of penalty punishment for domestic violence are not allowed to invite immigrants to the country for the purposes of marriage, no matter how long ago their sentences ended.
Anyone who has been sentenced to a penalty punishment or greater for a sexual crime against a child within the last 10 years or who has received a jail term within the last 10 years is also subject to the legislation.
The legislation is expected to come into force in October next year following the government's promulgation of it in April next year.
The ministry wants the envisioned legislation to prevent domestic violence from taking place even before the entry of marriage immigrants so as to protect their human rights.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. top nuke envoy leaves for Stockholm for talks with U.S.
-
4
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks
-
3
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
4
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
5
N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS