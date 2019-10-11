Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Moon to skip Japanese emperor's enthronement event
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has no plan to attend a ceremony proclaiming the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Friday, citing Tokyo's stance on its trade retaliation against Seoul over a historical issue.
Moon has linked his presence at the Oct. 22 event with the Shinzo Abe administration's attitude.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to provide full support to boost industrial competitiveness
SEJONG -- South Korea will provide support worth more than 2 trillion won (US$1.6 billion) each year to strengthen industrial competitiveness, the finance minister said Friday, amid an ongoing trade row with Japan.
Hong Nam-ki also said South Korea will push for a stable supply of key industrial materials, parts and equipment.
-----------------
Ministry voices disappointment with N. Korea's silence on discussions for World Cup qualifier
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Friday voiced disappointment with North Korea's silence on South Korea's calls for discussions about an inter-Korean World Cup football qualifier to be held in Pyongyang next week.
North Korea is to host the match Tuesday but has not responded to Seoul's offers for discussions of the issues of allowing spectators and journalists to visit its capital and other matters, such as broadcasting of the event.
-----------------
Household debt growth slows in Sept.
SEOUL -- Household debt growth in South Korea slowed from a month earlier last month, central bank data showed Friday, amid government efforts to curb real estate speculation that included tougher regulations on fresh loans.
Fresh loans extended by banks to local household came to 4.8 trillion won (US$4.03 billion) in the month, slowing from a 7.4 trillion-won gain the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
N. Korea poses one of biggest ballistic missile threats to U.S.: CRS report
SEOUL -- North Korea's short- and medium-range ballistic missiles represent one of the "ballistic missile threats of most concern" to the United States, along with those from Iran and China, a U.S. congressional report has said.
North Korea has an arsenal of hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) that can reach all of South Korea and perhaps dozens of medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) capable of reaching Japan and U.S. bases in the region, according to the Congressional Research Service's "Defense Primer: Ballistic Missile Defense" updated Wednesday.
-----------------
N.K. leader visits mausoleum for late grandfather, father to mark party anniv.
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has paid tribute to his late grandfather and father on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, Pyongyang's state media said Friday.
Kim "visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun with members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee on Oct. 10, the 74th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea," the Korean Central News Agency said in an article.
-----------------
Korea's exports down 8.5 pct in first 10 days of October
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 8.5 percent in the first 10 days of October mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Friday.
The country's exports stood at US$13.1 billion in the October 1-10 period, compared with $14.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
(LEAD) Railway services affected as 72-hour strike begins
SEOUL -- Railway services across South Korea are expected to be affected Friday and throughout the weekend as workers began a 72-hour strike demanding better working conditions.
Around 20 to 60 percent of passenger and cargo train services are forecast to be affected by the labor action, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
(END)
