Changwon festival to stage K-pop competition of 13 global teams
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming 2019 Changwon K-pop World Festival will pit 13 global dance and singing teams against each other for K-pop awards, its organizers said Thursday.
The annual festival, hosted jointly by the foreign and culture ministries, will hit Changwon Sports Park in the namesake city, South Gyeongsang Province, Friday evening.
The festival will stage a K-pop competition involving 13 foreign teams, including ones from Australia, Cuba, the United States, Germany and Singapore.
The teams, with 63 members in total, are finalists from the festival's preliminary regional tournaments held in 100 cities in 80 countries, according to the organizers.
The finalists arrived in South Korea two weeks in advance to be trained in K-pop performance in the genre's home country and to be immersed in Korean culture.
Out of the 13 teams, the festival will pick and award six in the final competition to be held on Friday, according to the hosts.
The festival will also feature performances by a group of A-list K-pop bands including Red Velvet, Momoland, Tomorrow X Together, Monsta X and Itzy.
The preliminary tournaments and the final competition, as well as the finalists' stay in South Korea, have been made into a documentary series and will be aired on state-run TV channel KBS from September to November.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. top nuke envoy leaves for Stockholm for talks with U.S.
-
4
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks
-
4
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
5
N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS