Hyundai Heavy unit wins 113 bln-won crude carrier order
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a local shipbuilder, said Thursday it has won a 112.7 billion-won (US$94 million) order to build a very large crude carrier (VLCC).
Under the deal with a European shipper, Hyundai Samho will deliver the vessel with a 300,000-deadweight ton (DWT) VLCC by March 31, 2021.
Hyundai Samho, under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, did not reveal the name of the customer.
The shipyard posted sales of 1.6 trillion won in the first half of the year, down 35 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit swung to the black over the cited period.
As of end-August, Hyundai Samho had an order backlog of 3.7 million compensated gross tons, according to industry data.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks
-
4
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
5
N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS