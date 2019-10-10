Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 October 10, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

NHIS 12,300 DN 100
LOTTE 36,050 DN 100
AK Holdings 32,200 DN 800
POSCO 220,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 95,300 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,000 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 4,030 DN 60
SamsungElec 48,550 DN 350
GCH Corp 19,550 DN 300
LotteChilsung 134,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 49,000 DN 1,300
SLCORP 21,650 DN 850
Yuhan 225,500 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 126,500 DN 3,000
AmoreG 71,600 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,950 DN 250
Hanwha 23,300 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 213,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,500 UP 900
Kogas 39,000 DN 450
KPIC 122,000 0
LG Innotek 114,000 0
KCC 206,000 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13650 DN50
HyundaiElev 78,000 DN 1,200
Binggrae 55,800 DN 1,300
SK Discovery 21,700 DN 200
LS 46,550 DN 900
GC Corp 114,000 DN 500
GS E&C 30,600 DN 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,650 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 232,500 UP 6,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,170 DN 120
SKC 40,250 DN 750
GS Retail 41,600 UP 150
Ottogi 563,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 20,000 DN 500
DaeduckElec 11,100 0
MERITZ SECU 4,790 DN 85
(MORE)

