KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaelimInd 93,300 DN 4,000
KiaMtr 42,300 DN 1,450
BGF 5,940 DN 50
DOOSAN 106,000 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,100 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 40,900 DN 500
HITEJINRO 27,050 DN 200
SBC 15,450 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 DN 900
TONGYANG 1,440 DN 40
Daesang 21,100 DN 700
SKNetworks 4,920 DN 130
ORION Holdings 15,800 DN 400
UNID 45,500 DN 900
KAL 22,950 DN 400
Nongshim 242,500 DN 5,500
JW HOLDINGS 5,720 DN 190
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,845 DN 95
LG Corp. 67,300 DN 200
Hyosung 82,000 DN 900
MANDO 32,800 DN 1,250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 DN1500
SsangyongMtr 2,695 DN 25
BoryungPharm 12,300 DN 250
L&L 12,000 DN 250
NamyangDairy 488,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,250 DN 600
Shinsegae 245,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAILIVART 13,350 DN 300
SGBC 37,650 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 84,200 DN 3,200
SK hynix 79,000 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 566,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,000 DN 800
DB HiTek 16,100 DN 200
CJ 77,900 DN 1,400
JWPHARMA 27,250 DN 600
LGInt 15,550 DN 350
(MORE)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks
-
4
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
5
N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS