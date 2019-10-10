Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 October 10, 2019

DaelimInd 93,300 DN 4,000
KiaMtr 42,300 DN 1,450
BGF 5,940 DN 50
DOOSAN 106,000 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,100 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 40,900 DN 500
HITEJINRO 27,050 DN 200
SBC 15,450 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 DN 900
TONGYANG 1,440 DN 40
Daesang 21,100 DN 700
SKNetworks 4,920 DN 130
ORION Holdings 15,800 DN 400
UNID 45,500 DN 900
KAL 22,950 DN 400
Nongshim 242,500 DN 5,500
JW HOLDINGS 5,720 DN 190
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,845 DN 95
LG Corp. 67,300 DN 200
Hyosung 82,000 DN 900
MANDO 32,800 DN 1,250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL190000 DN1500
SsangyongMtr 2,695 DN 25
BoryungPharm 12,300 DN 250
L&L 12,000 DN 250
NamyangDairy 488,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,250 DN 600
Shinsegae 245,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAILIVART 13,350 DN 300
SGBC 37,650 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 84,200 DN 3,200
SK hynix 79,000 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 566,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,000 DN 800
DB HiTek 16,100 DN 200
CJ 77,900 DN 1,400
JWPHARMA 27,250 DN 600
LGInt 15,550 DN 350
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!