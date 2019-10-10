KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DongkukStlMill 6,340 DN 170
LotteFood 427,500 DN 9,000
HankookShellOil 328,500 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 13,650 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,500 DN 350
NEXENTIRE 8,340 DN 180
CHONGKUNDANG 83,800 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,088,000 DN 31,000
SsangyongCement 5,860 DN 70
KISWire 21,900 DN 600
HtlShilla 78,300 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 39,500 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 112,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 57,400 DN 1,100
KSOE 127,500 UP 1,500
Hanwha Chem 17,400 DN 550
OCI 68,300 DN 2,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,100 DN 750
KorZinc 433,500 0
SamsungHvyInd 7,980 DN 10
SYC 48,200 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 46,800 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 30,200 DN 600
S-Oil 101,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 232,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 44,200 DN 750
KumhoPetrochem 69,600 DN 1,300
Mobis 245,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,350 UP 50
HDC HOLDINGS 11,800 DN 250
S-1 95,500 DN 700
Hanchem 81,800 DN 700
DWS 36,000 DN 1,050
KEPCO 25,600 UP 150
SamsungSecu 34,300 DN 400
SKTelecom 233,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 47,200 DN 1,150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,000 DN 300
Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 50
SK 225,500 DN 4,000
(MORE)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks
-
4
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
5
N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS