KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DAEKYO 6,010 DN 50
GKL 21,500 DN 150
Handsome 28,300 DN 1,250
WJ COWAY 81,500 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 DN 2,000
IBK 12,300 DN 250
KorElecTerm 43,050 DN 600
NamhaeChem 8,650 DN 80
DONGSUH 17,400 DN 250
SamsungEng 16,550 0
SAMSUNG C&T 88,500 DN 1,300
PanOcean 4,325 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 24,200 DN 300
KT 26,800 DN 200
LG Uplus 13,700 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 DN 1,700
KT&G 101,000 DN 1,000
DHICO 6,300 DN 120
LG Display 14,050 UP 500
Kangwonland 29,150 DN 150
NAVER 153,500 0
Kakao 136,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 521,000 0
DSME 30,050 DN 250
DSINFRA 5,980 DN 70
DWEC 4,520 DN 115
Donga ST 82,500 DN 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,900 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 212,000 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 225,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 32,450 DN 1,600
LGH&H 1,288,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 297,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 20,950 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,000 DN 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,150 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,400 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 68,300 0
Celltrion 181,000 UP 500
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
