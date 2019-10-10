Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 October 10, 2019

DAEKYO 6,010 DN 50
GKL 21,500 DN 150
Handsome 28,300 DN 1,250
WJ COWAY 81,500 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 DN 2,000
IBK 12,300 DN 250
KorElecTerm 43,050 DN 600
NamhaeChem 8,650 DN 80
DONGSUH 17,400 DN 250
SamsungEng 16,550 0
SAMSUNG C&T 88,500 DN 1,300
PanOcean 4,325 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 24,200 DN 300
KT 26,800 DN 200
LG Uplus 13,700 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 DN 1,700
KT&G 101,000 DN 1,000
DHICO 6,300 DN 120
LG Display 14,050 UP 500
Kangwonland 29,150 DN 150
NAVER 153,500 0
Kakao 136,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 521,000 0
DSME 30,050 DN 250
DSINFRA 5,980 DN 70
DWEC 4,520 DN 115
Donga ST 82,500 DN 1,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,900 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 212,000 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 225,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 32,450 DN 1,600
LGH&H 1,288,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 297,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 20,950 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,000 DN 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,150 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,400 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 68,300 0
Celltrion 181,000 UP 500
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!