KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 22,200 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 DN 1,800
KIH 71,800 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 29,250 DN 150
GS 49,500 DN 350
CJ CGV 31,500 DN 1,200
LIG Nex1 34,600 DN 250
FILA KOREA 57,300 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,700 DN 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 2,270 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 145,000 DN 5,000
LF 19,300 DN 250
FOOSUNG 8,700 DN 230
SK Innovation 163,000 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 21,350 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 40,850 DN 850
Hansae 18,500 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 58,600 DN 1,800
Youngone Corp 33,900 DN 450
KOLON IND 41,650 DN 500
HanmiPharm 291,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,850 DN 150
emart 107,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY299 00 DN650
KOLMAR KOREA 41,850 UP 250
CUCKOO 111,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 71,300 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 326,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 65,000 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 31,850 DN 550
Netmarble 96,200 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S348000 UP3000
ORION 103,500 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 191,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 44,500 DN 200
HDC-OP 29,950 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,000 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 DN 550
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks
-
4
(LEAD) EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
-
5
N. Korea able to use Punggye-ri nuke testing site after restoration work: JCS