N. Korea slams EU nations over statement condemning SLBM test

All Headlines 16:27 October 10, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday lashed out at European Union members of the U.N. Security Council for issuing a statement condemning its recent test of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, calling it a "grave provocation" against Pyongyang.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry accused the United States of pushing the countries to sign the statement, warning that Pyongyang might reconsider the steps it has taken to build trust with Washington.

"Our patience has limits, and there is no law that what we have been restraining from will last indefinitely," the spokesperson said.

Following the North's missile launch last week, Britain, France, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Estonia issued the joint statement on Tuesday, urging Pyongyang to engage in "meaningful" denuclearization negotiations with the U.S.

