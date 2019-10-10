(2nd LD) N. Korea slams EU nations over statement condemning SLBM test
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with KCNA's English-language report)
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday lashed out at European Union members of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) for issuing a statement condemning its recent test of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), calling it a "serious provocation" against Pyongyang.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry accused the United States of pushing the countries to sign the statement, warning that Pyongyang might reconsider the steps it has taken to build trust with Washington.
"There is a limit to the patience of the DPRK, and there is no guarantee that all our patience would continue indefinitely," the spokesperson said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Following the North's missile launch last week, Britain, France, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Estonia issued the joint statement on Tuesday, urging Pyongyang to engage in "meaningful" denuclearization negotiations with the U.S.
Along with its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the North's SLBM program is considered one of the biggest threats to the U.S. and its allies, as it could extend the range of the North's nuclear missiles. SLBMs are also hard to detect before they emerge from water.
The North's latest SLBM test came just days before it resumed working-level nuclear talks with the U.S. in Stockholm.
It was the two sides' first meeting since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February. But the talks broke off again, with the North accusing the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal.
The ministry spokesperson said North Korea is contemplating the U.S.' intention of coming to the talks with an "empty hand" and "encouraging" its "satellites" to issue such a statement critical of the North.
"The UNSC ... picks fault with the just measure belonging to our right to self-defense, while keeping mum about the test-fire of Minuteman 3 ICBM recently conducted by the U.S.," the statement said, adding that the U.S.' ICBM launch was apparently aimed at pressuring the North.
The spokesperson also hinted at the possibility of the North resuming its own nuclear or ICBM tests, saying the country could take a corresponding countermeasure against the U.S. ICBM launch, but is refraining from such a move.
Declaring the breakdown of the working-level talks Saturday, the North's top negotiator, Kim Myong-gil, said it depends entirely on Washington whether Pyongyang will continue its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and ICBM tests.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
5
(LEAD) Movement ban extended, more pigs to be culled to halt additional ASF cases
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
4
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
5
Tightlipped S. Korean envoy says N.K. could latch onto his remarks