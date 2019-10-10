S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 10, 2019
All Headlines 16:36 October 10, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.271 1.267 +0.4
3-year TB 1.276 1.264 +1.2
10-year TB 1.459 1.429 +3.0
2-year MSB 1.287 1.277 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.779 1.766 +1.3
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 --
(END)
