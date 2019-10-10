4 Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing
SEJONG, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has seized four Chinese fishing boats on charges of illegal fishing in its exclusive economic zone in the West Sea, the oceans ministry said Thursday.
The West Sea Fisheries Management Service seized the four vessels, including two 99-ton fishing boats, between Saturday and Wednesday.
The four boats had permits to enter South Korea's western exclusive economic zone for fishing, but they are suspected to have used gillnets with a mesh 41 millimeters in diameter on average.
The ministry said gillnets with openings less than 50 millimeters in diameter are banned to protect marine resources.
The West Sea Fisheries Management Service -- controlled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries -- said it later released all four boats after the fishermen paid a combined 290 million won (US$242,000) in fines to the South Korean authorities.
Chinese fishing boats are often caught poaching in South Korean waters, and Chinese fishermen have used violence during raids by the South Korean Coast Guard.
In 2011, a South Korean coastguard officer was killed by a Chinese skipper during a raid.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(7th LD) Trace of African swine fever found in dead wild boar in DMZ
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
4
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
5
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. top nuke envoy voices optimism ahead of talks with U.S.
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
(2nd LD) Conservatives stage massive street rally opposing justice minister
-
3
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
4
Tightlipped S. Korean envoy says N.K. could latch onto his remarks
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader visits military farm in first public appearance since breakdown of nuclear talks