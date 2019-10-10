Speaker to visit Japan next month for G-20 parliamentary meeting
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang plans to visit Japan next month to attend a parliamentary meeting of the Group of 20 leading nations, officials said Thursday.
Moon has received an invitation from Japan's parliament to take part in the speakers' gathering, which will be held on Nov. 4 in Tokyo, according to parliamentary officials.
A detailed itinerary is under consultation, they added. It would be Moon's first trip to Japan since he was elected as the speaker in July 2018.
Moon is pushing to meet with House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima and Akiko Santo, president of the House of Councilors. But nothing has been decided.
He is widely expected to seek a way to resolve strained diplomatic tensions between South Korea and Japan following Tokyo's July imposition of export curbs against Seoul.
