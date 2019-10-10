Heroes rally to eliminate Twins in KBO postseason
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Kiwoom Heroes knocked out the LG Twins in the first round of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason on Thursday, staging a late rally for a 10-5 victory in the clinching game on the road.
Jerry Sands snapped a 0-for-10 slump with a tie-breaking single in the seventh, and the Heroes put up a four-spot in the eighth to blow the game open, as they finished off the Twins in four games in the best-of-five series.
The Heroes will go on to meet the defending champions SK Wyverns in the second round. The Wyverns earned a direct berth in the second round by virtue of finishing in second place in the regular season. It will be a rematch of last year's second round, when the Wyverns won a dramatic Game 5 by 11-10 on back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom 10th.
For the second straight game against the Twins, the Heroes opened the scoring in the top of the first.
Seo Geon-chang drew a leadoff walk against starter Im Chan-kyu, stole second and moved to third on a grounder. Lee Jung-hoo then brought him home with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
Cleanup Park Byung-ho then destroyed a first-pitch curveball from Im for a solo blast that doubled the lead to 2-0. It was Park's third home run of this series.
The Twins responded with a run in the bottom first. Lee Chun-woong led off the frame with a single and reached second on a wild pitch by starter Choi Won-tae. Then cleanup Kim Hyun-soo singled Lee home to halve the deficit to 2-1.
The Twins moved ahead with a three-spot in the bottom second. Carlos Peguero led off with a towering solo home run, his second dinger in as many games, to knot the score at 2-2. It was the first of five straight hits by the Twins, the last one being Lee Chun-woong's go-ahead RBI single with the bases loaded.
Oh Ji-hwan's sacrifice fly put the Twins up 4-2. A walk loaded the bases again for Kim Hyun-soo, but he grounded into a rare 3-2-3 double play to end the rally.
The Heroes cut it to 4-3 in the top third, when Kim Ha-seong reached with a two-out double and scored on a Lee Jung-hoo single.
The Twins restored a two-run lead in the bottom fourth, as Jung Ju-hyeon hit a one-out triple and came home when second baseman Kim Hye-seong failed to field a high chopper by Lee Chun-woong.
The Twins failed to extend their lead in the bottom fifth despite putting runners on second and third with one out. On the inning-ending play, first baseman Park Byung-ho snared a scorching line drive off the bat of Jung Ju-hyeon to keep the Heroes to within two runs.
And the Twins paid for their missed opportunity in the top of the sixth inning, when pinch hitter Park Dong-won delivered a two-run double to even the score at 5-5.
The Heroes jumped out to a 6-5 lead in the top seventh. With two outs and men at the corners, Sands knocked home a go-ahead run with a single for his first RBI of the series.
The Heroes put the game further out of reach with two outs in the eighth inning. They had two men aboard after a single and a walk, and Kim Ha-seong brought both runners home with a double to deep left for an 8-5 lead.
Another walk followed, bringing Park Byung-ho to the plate with two men on. Park's single up the middle cashed in one run, and a second run scored for a 10-5 lead when center fielder Lee Chun-woong dropped the ball when trying to take it out of his glove for a throw.
For the Twins, Kim Hyun-soo led off the bottom ninth with a single, but there would be no miraculous comeback, as he was stranded following two flyouts and a groundout.
Both starters had abbreviated outings, with LG's Im pulled after giving up two runs in one inning and Kiwoom's Choi gone after giving up four straight hits without recording an out in the second. Choi was charged with four earned runs.
And the Heroes' bullpen got the upper hand, with nine relievers combining to hold the Twins to one run over the final seven innings. Lee Young-joon earned a relief win thanks to a scoreless inning of work.
The Twins used seven pitchers after Im, and veteran left-hander Cha Woo-chan was charged with the loss after giving up a run in 1 1/3 innings.
