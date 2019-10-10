Big bats come through for victorious club in clinching postseason game
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The term "clutch hitting" may only be abstract and virtually impossible to quantify in modern baseball, but there was no denying the Kiwoom Heroes got some key hits from their mashers as they advanced to the next round in the South Korean postseason on Thursday.
The Heroes defeated the LG Twins 10-5 to win their first-round showdown in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) playoffs in four games.
Putting the team on the board first and then keying the late comeback were the Heroes' biggest run producers from the regular season.
Cleanup Park Byung-ho launched a solo shot in the first inning, and then drove in an insurance run in the eighth as part of his 3-for-3 day at the plate. Park was named the series MVP after batting .375 (6-for-16) with three home runs and six RBIs. Park also led the KBO with 33 home runs during the regular season.
Jerry Sands, who topped the regular season with 113 RBIs, hadn't driven in a run in the first three games of this series. Then in the seventh inning Thursday, Sands knocked in a go-ahead run with a single to give his team a 6-5 lead.
Kim Ha-seong, who ranked second with 104 RBIs in the regular season, delivered a two-run double in the decisive eighth inning. Park's second RBI of the day came during that eighth inning, too.
Production from the Heroes' heart of the order was in stark contrast to what the Twins received from theirs.
Cleanup Kim Hyun-soo suffered a frustrating playoff series, as his late-season slump extended into October.
Kim did have a couple of hits and an RBI on Thursday, but he also failed to capitalize on some key moments during the series. On Thursday alone, Kim grounded into a 3-2-3 double play with the bases loaded in the second inning, when the Twins had taken a 4-2 lead and were looking to open things up. For the series, Kim batted just 3-for-17 with no extra-base hits and just two RBIs.
Carlos Peguero, voted the Player of the Month for September with a league-best six home runs and 24 RBIs, was benched earlier in the series, before coming alive with a home run in each of the last two games. He had three hits in the losing cause in Game 4, arriving too late to the scene.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
3
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
4
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
5
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
1
(3rd LD) Trump: U.S. will talk to N. Korea soon
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
3
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
4
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
5
(LEAD) Movement ban extended, more pigs to be culled to halt additional ASF cases
-
1
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
4
U.S.-seized N.K. vessel departs American Samoa under tow
-
5
Tightlipped S. Korean envoy says N.K. could latch onto his remarks