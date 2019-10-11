Korea's exports down 8.5 pct in first 10 days of October
SEJONG, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 8.5 percent in the first 10 days of October mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Friday.
The country's exports stood at US$13.1 billion in the October 1-10 period, compared with $14.3 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of semiconductors and petroleum products fell 27.2 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, outbound shipments of passenger cars and wireless communications devices rose 15.9 percent and 52.8 percent, respectively, according to the data.
South Korea imported goods worth $13.8 billion in the 10-day period, down 15.2 percent from a year earlier.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
3
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
4
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
5
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
4
(LEAD) Movement ban extended, more pigs to be culled to halt additional ASF cases
-
5
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities