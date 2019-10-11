S. Korean stocks open higher on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks got off to a strong start Friday on hopes of a deal from U.S.-China trade negotiations that could help ease the yearlong dispute between the world's two largest economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 16.84 points, or 0.83 percent, to reach 2,044.99 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Thursday, the index plunged 0.88 percent in the previous session on news of a possible breakdown of the high-level trade talks in Washington between the U.S. and China.
The White House has said the talks were moving as scheduled, while some reports suggested the sides may also seek to reach a currency pact.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.57 percent higher at 26,496.67 Thursday (U.S. time).
In Seoul, most large caps were in positive terrain, apparently tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.62 percent, while No. 2 chimaker SK hynix surged 1.01 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.40 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors advancing 0.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,191.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.80 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
3
Korea to host '2020 OECD Global Forum on Tourism'
-
4
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
5
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
Military issues shoot-on-sight order against wild boars as ASF spreads
-
4
(LEAD) Movement ban extended, more pigs to be culled to halt additional ASF cases
-
5
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
Trump suggests he has phone calls with N.K. leader
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities