Jeju Air opens route to Harbin
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier by sales, said Friday it has opened an Incheon-Harbin route amid lower demand for travel to Japan.
The budget carrier will run three flights a week to Harbin starting Friday, the company said in a statement.
Last week, it added two new routes from Jeju Island to Taiwan to minimize fallout from declining demand on Japanese routes.
Local airlines have suspended or reduced flights on routes to some less-popular Japanese cities since August amid a trade row between South Korea and Japan.
To protest Japan's curbs on exports of some industrial materials to South Korea, Koreans here have shunned traveling to the neighboring country.
In the April-June quarter, Jeju Air swung to a net loss of 29.48 billion won (US$24 million) from a net profit of 16.83 billion won a year earlier.
The airline operates 45 B737-800s -- 42 chartered and three purchased. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries.
