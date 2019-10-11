Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Woori Financial floats 500 bln won in hybrids

All Headlines 10:11 October 11, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday it has raised 500 billion won (US$419.5 million) by selling hybrid securities to bolster its capital base.

The hybrid bonds have a coupon rate of 3.32 percent and carry a five-year call option, according to Woori Financial.

The debt sale is expected to raise Woori Financial's so-called capital adequacy ratio by 0.45 percentage point, it said.

Woori Financial, whose flagship is major lender Woori Bank, said it has jacked up the amount from an initially planned 300 billion won as the flotation received twice as many subscriptions as expected.

