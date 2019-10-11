SK Telecom's esports JV with Comcast Spectator sets sail
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's leading mobile carrier, said Friday that its esports joint venture with U.S. sports and entertainment company Comcast Spectator has been officially launched as it looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing gaming market.
SK telecom CS T1 Co.'s global headquarters office will be in Seoul, according to the South Korean telecommunications giant. SK Telecom is the largest shareholder of the joint venture with a 55 percent stake.
The JV launch came after SK Telecom and Comcast Spectator signed a strategic partnership at the MWC Barcelona, the largest mobile show of the year, in February.
The joint venture will focus on esports team operations, content development, sponsorships and broadcasting deals to cash in on the fast growing entertainment sector.
It also plans to expand the number of esports teams from three to 10, with six of them to be based in South Korea. They will compete in seven games, including "League of Legends," "Fortnite," "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" and "Hearthstone."
According to investment banking giant Goldman Sachs, the global esports industry is expected to grow US$869 million in 2018 to $2.9 billion in 2022.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
3
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
4
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
5
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
5
Hyundai Heavy bags 677 bln-won deal to build upgraded Aegis destroyer