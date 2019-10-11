The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 October 11, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.50 1.50
2-M 1.50 1.50
3-M 1.50 1.50
6-M 1.49 1.49
12-M 1.47 1.47
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
3
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Seoul seeks solar panel homes to combat climate change
-
2
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
4
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
5
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
5
Hyundai Heavy bags 677 bln-won deal to build upgraded Aegis destroyer