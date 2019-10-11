KT chief grilled about controversial appointment of advisers
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The chief of South Korean telecom giant KT Corp. was summoned by police Friday to face questioning about an allegation that he had illicitly hired a number of management advisers for lobbying purposes.
KT Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu appeared at the National Police Agency (NPA) headquarters in central Seoul at 7:10 a.m. before being grilled about suspicions that his company has paid huge sums to 14 influential figures from politics, the military, the police and the government since his inauguration in 2014 to work as lobbyists for the telecom company.
The NPA said Hwang was called in as a criminal suspect accused of breach of trust.
The NPA has opened an investigation into Hwang after a KT labor union and a civic group filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in March, alleging KT has paid a total of 2 billion won (US$1.68 million) in consultancy fees to the 14 advisers illicitly appointed by the KT chief. Their complaint also said that the advisers, including some deemed unqualified, were mobilized for various lobbying purposes, accusing Hwang of breach of trust, embezzlement and bribery.
In April, the prosecution asked the police to launch an investigation into Hwang and the NPA raided KT's head office in downtown Seoul in July. NPA investigators last month summoned two ranking KT executives known to be close to Hwang to question them about why and how the advisers were appointed.
"The ongoing investigation will be focused on Hwang's breach of trust charge," an NPA official said. "Then we'll look into his other suspected irregularities alleged by the KT union."
