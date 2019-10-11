Multinational firms ordered to pay nearly 1 tln won in dodged tariffs over past 5 years: lawmaker
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has imposed nearly 1 trillion won (US$841 millon) in dodged tariffs on multinational companies over the past five years, a lawmaker said Friday, citing government data.
According to a report the Korea Customs Service submitted to Rep. Park Myung-jae of the opposition Liberty Korea Party, 1,772 companies were found to have evaded customs duties between 2014 to 2018 and ordered to pay a combined 2.877 trillion won.
Of them, 672 companies, or 38 percent, were multinational companies, which were ordered to pay 950 billion won, or 46 percent of the total.
The levy on such multinational firms was 236.4 billion won (198 firms) in 2014, 276.3 billion won (136 firms) in 2015, 249 billion won (134 firms) in 2016, 97.2 billion won (114 firms) in 2017 and 9.1 billion won (90 firms) in 2018.
Their portion of the total amount was 56 percent in 2014, 55 percent in 2015, 51 percent in 2016, 50 percent in 2017 and 19 percent in 2018.
Multinational firms were found to have evaded duties largely by manipulating transfer prices of goods traded with offshore branches.
The lawmaker called for a strict application of new customs regulations that allow the customs office to reject companies' reports of import prices when they do not submit relevant data.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
3
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
4
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
3
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
5
Hyundai Heavy bags 677 bln-won deal to build upgraded Aegis destroyer