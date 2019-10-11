LG launches V50S ThinQ in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Co. on Friday began selling its flagship smartphone in South Korea to help revive its fortunes following a yearslong slump.
LG Electronics said it will provide an accompanying second-screen accessory for free to buyers of the V50S ThinQ, which comes only in "aurora black."
The second-screen accessory offers a dual-screen experience when combined with the main phone. The latest phone has 5G capabilities, boasts a 32 megapixel front camera and a 6.4-inch organic light emitting diode display. It is priced at 1.2 million won (about US$1,000).
The country's three telecommunications companies -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp., and LG Uplus Corp. -- will sell the phone with a subsidy of up to 350,000 won as they aim to attract as many 5G subscribers as possible before year's end.
The electronics firm said it will launch the phone in North America and Europe after the domestic launch.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
3
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
4
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
3
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
5
Hyundai Heavy bags 677 bln-won deal to build upgraded Aegis destroyer