Seoul shares extend gains late Friday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China that could help ease the yearlong trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.32 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,045.47 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
On Thursday, the index plunged 0.88 percent on news of a possible breakdown of the high-level trade talks in Washington between the U.S. and China.
The White House has said the talks were moving as scheduled, while some reports suggested the sides may also seek to reach a currency pact.
Most large caps were in positive terrain, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 1.03 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.40 percent, while leading pharmaceutical company Celltrion surged 1.38 percent.
The local currency gained ground against the U.S. dollar, trading at 1,189.05 won per dollar, up 7.15 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
3
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
4
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
3
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
5
Hyundai Heavy bags 677 bln-won deal to build upgraded Aegis destroyer