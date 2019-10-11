S. Korea to beef up measures to prevent spread of African swine fever
SEJONG, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it will strengthen disinfection and other measures to try to contain the further spread of African swine fever.
The move came two days after the country confirmed the 14th case of the deadly animal disease in Yeoncheon, near the border with North Korea.
Quarantine officials slaughtered 9,107 pigs in and around affected farms in Yeoncheon, raising the total number of pigs being culled since September 17, when South Korea reported its first outbreak of the disease, to more than 154,600 pigs.
Agriculture Minister Kim Hyeon-soo instructed officials to step up disinfection efforts in areas near Yeoncheon to prevent the spread of African swine fever.
South Korea has recently found traces of the deadly animal virus in a dead wild boar in the Demilitarized Zone bordering North Korea. Still, it remains uncertain whether the wild boars infected pigs here.
In May, North Korea reported its first outbreak of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health.
Since its outbreak in China in August last year, the disease has spread to neighboring countries, including Mongolia and Vietnam.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for the disease.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
-
3
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
3
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
5
Railway workers to go on strike Friday