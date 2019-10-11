Hyundai Mipo Dockyard workers stage strike for 1st time in 23 yrs
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., an affiliate of South Korea's shipbuilding conglomerate Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, on Friday staged a strike for higher wages and better working conditions for the first time in 23 years.
The union, which represents some 2,000 workers, launched a four-hour strike at the company's plant in Ulsan, some 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The industrial action puts an end to Hyundai Mipo's strike-free wage negotiations since 1996.
The union has held 23 rounds of wage negotiations with management since May 31, but they have yet to find common ground.
The union has been demanding that Hyundai Mipo raise the workers' basic monthly wages by some 123,867 won (US$104), among other proposals.
The management has yet to make its wage offer, claiming that it still needs to consider uncertainties surrounding the shipbuilding industry.
Hyundai Mipo's bigger affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is also dealing with wage issues with the union. The workers at Hyundai Heavy staged a four-hour strike two weeks ago.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
-
3
Senior diplomats of S. Korea, Serbia hold talks on bilateral ties
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
3
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
2
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
5
Railway workers to go on strike Friday