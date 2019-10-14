Foreigners remain net sellers of South Korean stocks in September
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Offshore investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks for a second consecutive month in September amid the Korean currency's weakness against the U.S. dollar, data showed Monday.
Foreign investors sold a net 915 billion won (US$769 million) worth of local stocks last month, compared with a net selling of 2.3 trillion won in August, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Investors from Britain and Singapore were among the net sellers of local stocks last month, the data showed.
At the end of September, foreign investors held a total of 555.8 trillion won worth of local stocks, accounting for 33.6 percent of the nation's total market capitalization.
Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net 1.4 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.
Their holdings of local debt stood at 127.2 trillion won at the end of September, accounting for 7 percent of the total market, according to the data.
