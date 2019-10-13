Hanssem fined over unfair business practices
SEJONG, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has fined Hanssem Co., a major South Korean manufacturer of furniture, 1.15 billion won (US$968,000) for passing on sales promotional expenses to about 150 dealers.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said Hanssem unilaterally made its individual dealers pay between a combined 95 million won and 149 million won per month for sales promotional events in 2017.
The furniture maker also forced its dealers to shoulder sales promotional expenses in 2015 and 2016, according to the commission.
Hanssem is accused of not holding any prior consultations with its dealers on details of sales promotional events.
However, Hanssem said it will file a suit with the Seoul Administrative Court to make its case, claiming it had prior consultations with its dealers on the size of sales promotional expenses and the dealers were well aware of equally paying sales promotional expenses.
