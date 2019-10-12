Seoul to hold marathon to promote bid to co-host Olympics with North
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- A marathon event is set to be held in Seoul this weekend to promote the two Koreas' bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.
Jointly organized by the Seoul metropolitan government and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, the Olympic Day Run marathon will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at Olympic Park in southern Seoul.
Participants can choose between 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer courses, and will be awarded an International Olympic Committee certificate.
They will have chances to experience sports events like archery, rowing and taekwondo. They can participate in a quiz contest, face painting and other programs aimed at raising public awareness of the inter-Korean Olympic bid.
Seoul and Pyongyang submitted their bid to the IOC in February.
President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed Seoul's resolve to co-host the games in his address at a national athletic competition Oct. 4.
He called for citizens' active support for the efforts, saying co-hosting an Olympics will open a new era of co-prosperity between the two Koreas.
(END)
