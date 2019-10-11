Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 October 11, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13850 UP200
CJ 79,900 UP 2,000
JWPHARMA 27,300 UP 50
LGInt 15,550 0
DongkukStlMill 6,360 UP 20
DB HiTek 17,050 UP 950
KISWire 21,850 DN 50
LotteFood 429,500 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 8,580 UP 240
CHONGKUNDANG 85,300 UP 1,500
KCC 213,000 UP 7,000
SBC 15,600 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 25,900 UP 1,500
TONGYANG 1,430 DN 10
Daesang 21,150 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,995 UP 75
ORION Holdings 15,850 UP 50
KiaMtr 41,950 DN 350
BoryungPharm 12,200 DN 100
L&L 12,100 UP 100
NamyangDairy 487,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,850 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,450 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,880 UP 35
Shinsegae 245,500 UP 500
Nongshim 243,500 UP 1,000
SsangyongMtr 2,695 0
SsangyongCement 5,850 DN 10
LG Corp. 68,600 UP 1,300
KAL 23,200 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 84,000 DN 200
SK hynix 80,000 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 568,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,500 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 221,000 UP 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,650 DN 850
Kogas 39,100 UP 100
Hanwha 23,800 UP 500
HankookShellOil 329,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 13,750 UP 100
