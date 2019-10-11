KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,450 DN 50
SGBC 37,500 DN 150
Hyosung 83,400 UP 1,400
HyundaiMtr 126,000 DN 500
AmoreG 63,600 DN 8,000
POSCO 225,500 UP 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 96,400 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,150 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,075 UP 45
LOTTE 36,350 UP 300
AK Holdings 31,750 DN 450
Binggrae 56,000 UP 200
GCH Corp 19,900 UP 350
LotteChilsung 133,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,900 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 52,000 UP 3,000
SLCORP 21,800 UP 150
Yuhan 221,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 30,850 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 227,000 DN 5,500
KPIC 127,000 UP 5,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,260 UP 90
SKC 40,600 UP 350
SK Discovery 21,750 UP 50
NHIS 12,400 UP 100
GS Retail 40,700 DN 900
Ottogi 562,000 DN 1,000
DaeduckElec 11,000 DN 100
TaekwangInd 1,109,000 UP 21,000
IlyangPharm 20,000 0
LS 46,800 UP 250
SamsungElec 49,150 UP 600
GC Corp 113,500 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 4,850 UP 60
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,000 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 41,350 UP 450
HITEJINRO 27,150 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 145,000 UP 500
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
