KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DOOSAN 106,000 0
DaelimInd 94,200 UP 900
HtlShilla 78,800 UP 500
Hanmi Science 39,100 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 112,000 DN 500
Hanssem 56,900 DN 500
KSOE 127,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 17,750 UP 350
OCI 69,000 UP 700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,500 UP 400
KorZinc 443,500 UP 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,960 DN 20
SYC 48,300 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 46,000 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 30,100 DN 100
S-Oil 101,500 0
LG Innotek 116,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 240,000 UP 8,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,200 0
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 1,300
Mobis 244,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,300 DN 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 11,750 DN 50
S-1 96,200 UP 700
Hanchem 85,100 UP 3,300
DWS 35,200 DN 800
UNID 45,900 UP 400
KEPCO 25,300 DN 300
SamsungSecu 34,350 UP 50
SKTelecom 236,500 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 48,000 UP 800
HyundaiElev 78,200 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,950 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,600 UP 150
SK 230,500 UP 5,000
DAEKYO 5,990 DN 20
GKL 21,700 UP 200
Handsome 28,350 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,500 UP 500
IBK 12,450 UP 150
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
