KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KorElecTerm 42,900 DN 150
NamhaeChem 8,660 UP 10
DONGSUH 17,450 UP 50
BGF 5,940 0
SamsungEng 17,050 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 90,800 UP 2,300
PanOcean 4,400 UP 75
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 800
CheilWorldwide 24,600 UP 400
KT 26,900 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196000 UP6000
LG Uplus 13,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,300 UP 2,100
KT&G 102,500 UP 1,500
DHICO 6,300 0
LG Display 14,200 UP 150
Kangwonland 29,750 UP 600
NAVER 156,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 135,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 516,000 DN 5,000
DSME 29,850 DN 200
DSINFRA 6,010 UP 30
DWEC 4,545 UP 25
Donga ST 82,200 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,900 0
CJ CheilJedang 217,000 UP 5,000
DongwonF&B 224,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 32,700 UP 250
LGH&H 1,272,000 DN 16,000
LGCHEM 302,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 20,750 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,700 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,250 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,300 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 68,800 UP 500
Celltrion 181,500 UP 500
Huchems 22,100 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,700 UP 1,000
KIH 72,200 UP 400
(MORE)
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
Railway workers to go on strike Friday
