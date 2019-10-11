KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 29,250 0
GS 49,850 UP 350
CJ CGV 31,350 DN 150
HYUNDAILIVART 13,300 DN 50
LIG Nex1 34,500 DN 100
FILA KOREA 58,100 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,650 UP 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,260 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 149,500 UP 4,500
LF 19,000 DN 300
FOOSUNG 8,590 DN 110
JW HOLDINGS 5,670 DN 50
SK Innovation 167,500 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 21,650 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 41,950 UP 1,100
Hansae 18,200 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 57,900 DN 700
Youngone Corp 33,900 0
KOLON IND 41,600 DN 50
HanmiPharm 286,500 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 6,910 UP 60
emart 109,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 UP1100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,400 DN 450
CUCKOO 110,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 69,700 DN 1,600
MANDO 33,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 325,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 65,100 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 31,650 DN 200
Netmarble 92,800 DN 3,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S347500 DN500
ORION 101,500 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 192,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 45,450 UP 950
HDC-OP 30,650 UP 700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 29,700 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,500 UP 300
WJ COWAY 81,400 DN 100
