Korean stocks close higher on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed sharply higher Friday on hopes of a deal from the U.S.-China trade negotiations that could ease their yearlong trade dispute that has been a source of steady decline in South Korean exports. The Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 16.46 points, or 0.81 percent, to close at 2,044.61. Trading volume was moderate at about 376 million shares worth some 3.69 trillion won (US$3.09 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 471 to 326.
The index opened sharply higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street on news of a possible trade deal between the United States and China from their two-day high-level trade negotiations set to end Friday (U.S. time).
Investor sentiment was further lifted after U.S. President Donald Trump said the first day of the trade negotiations went "very well."
"The mood in the first day of the U.S.-China high-level negotiations appear to be favorable. There is increased optimism for a deal," said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
"Investors apparently anticipate new opportunities if the conflict between the two countries stops from deteriorating," Noh added.
Washington earlier said it would raise its import tariffs to 30 percent from the current 25 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports starting from Tuesday.
The trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, also the largest importers of South Korean goods, has been a source of a steady decline in South Korean exports, which have dipped for 10 consecutive months since December.
Foreign investors snapped an eight-session selling streak to become net buyers, purchasing a net 109 billion won, while institutions scooped up a net 44.5 billion won. Individuals sold a net 156 billion won.
Large caps closed mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics surged 1.24 percent to 49,150 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix spiking 1.27 percent to 80,000 won.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.40 percent to reach 126,000 won, while LG Household and Health Care tumbled 1.24 percent to 272,000 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,188.80 won to dollar, up 7.40 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
-
3
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
4
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
3
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
2
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
Railway workers to go on strike Friday
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities