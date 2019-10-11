Korea Exchange reverses ruling on possible delisting of Kolon TissueGene
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange, South Korea's bourse operator, said Friday it has decided to reverse an initial ruling on the possible delisting of scandal-ridden Kolon TissueGene Inc., an affiliate of Kolon Life Science, giving the company time to improve the management of its businesses.
The Friday decision was the second stage of the three-tiered review process to decide whether to drop the listing of the company. In August, the bourse operator tentatively decided to delist Kolon TissueGene from the local stock market as it submitted a false document when it was listed two years ago.
Kolon TissueGene was listed on the secondary KOSDAQ market in 2017. The trading of Kolon TissueGene has been suspended since late May after the government revoked its permit to sell the gene therapy drug Invossa over mislabeling and false reporting of an ingredient.
In July, Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety banned the production and sale of Invossa after it canceled the license for the drug made by Kolon Life Science.
Kolon Life Science acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug had been mislabeled since 2003, with authorities arguing the company intentionally failed to disclose additional data it discovered on the problem before submitting the drug for approval.
State regulators added that the drugmaker provided no scientific cause for the mix-up.
A material used in Invossa, which was approved for sale in 2017, came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage as stated in the document submitted for approval, according to the drug authorities.
There have been no cases of side effects associated with Invossa, but all people who have received treatment will be closely monitored for upwards of 15 years.
A total of 438 hospitals and clinics have administered 3,707 doses of the drug so far.
