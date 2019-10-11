FM Kang stresses co-prosperity in preparations for Nov. summit with ASEAN
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday reiterated co-prosperity as a key element in South Korea's preparations for its summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) slated for November.
The minister presided over the fourth session of an inter-agency government committee tasked with preparing for the special summit scheduled to take place in the southeastern port city of Busan on Nov. 25 and 26.
The gathering is designed to mark the 30th year since the establishment of their sectoral dialogue relations between South Korea and the regional bloc and further deepen their bilateral ties.
"I once again stress the value of co-prosperity. ... Sincere exchanges and harmony with ASEAN are essential," Kang said as she catalogued a set of elements crucial for the last-phase preparations for the summit.
"I would like to point out that we should make the preparations based on the thinking that all summit events and cooperative projects should be made and proceed together with ASEAN," she added.
Kang also called for tighter inter-agency cooperation and stressed the need to pay closer attention to detail as the summit approaches.
"I ask you to make the preparations with thorough professionalism and a sense of high tension, while cautioning against the devils in the details," she said.
Seoul has been striving to use the planned summit to create greater traction for its New Southern Policy aimed at reinforcing economic and diplomatic ties with ASEAN, amid its growing awareness of the bloc's strategic importance related to its growth potential, rich resources and the prospects of its role in engaging with North Korea.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) U.S., N. Korea to hold preliminary nuclear talks in Stockholm
-
2
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
-
3
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
4
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
3
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
S. Korea football coach warns against hype of big win vs. Sri Lanka
-
2
U.S. surveillance aircraft on missions over the Korean Peninsula: aviation tracker
-
3
Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities
-
4
Railway workers to go on strike Friday
-
5
(2nd LD) Navy seeking to secure nuclear-powered submarines for self-defense capabilities