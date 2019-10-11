Key developments on North Korea this week
All Headlines 17:09 October 11, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Oct. 4 -- U.S., N. Korea hold preliminary contact ahead of working-level talks in Stockholm
5 -- U.S., N. Korea hold working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-- N.K. envoy says nuclear talks broke down, U.S. says discussions were good
6 -- N.K. says it has no willingness to hold talks with U.S. until Washington retracts hostile policy
8 -- EU nations condemn N.K. missile test, urge meaningful talks with U.S.
10 -- N. Korea slams EU nations over statement condemning SLBM test
(END)
