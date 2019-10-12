Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:07 October 12, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution denies media report on alleged favor provided to Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl by businessman (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution to take strong action over allegations surrounding Yoon Seok-youl (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential official asks police to spark tension with prosecution (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk calls allegation about Yoon Seok-youl groundless (Segye Times)
-- Tracking accounts of Cho Kuk family blocked by court (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No enemy nor ally in self-driving car industry (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Society that offers anger (Hankyoreh)
-- Allegation over Yoon Seok-youl faces backlash (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Barriers in global consumption collapsed, direct purchase of foreign goods estimated at US$3 bln annually (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Public key certificate system rises as IT evil for people (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Three-day strike disrupts some rail trips (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, Japan discuss trade dispute at WTO (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!