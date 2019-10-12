Strong winds to strike east coast amid Typhoon Hagibis
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will experience strong winds on its east coast on Saturday as the country comes under the indirect influence of Typhoon Hagibis, the season's 19th typhoon, the weather agency said.
With the typhoon moving northward from Japan, strong winds with speeds of 12 to 18 meters per second will strike the eastern and southern coasts of South Korea, the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Some areas of Gangwon Province could see wind speeds of up to 30 meters per second, it added.
The KMA advised local travelers to remain alert about strong winds and high tides in the affected areas.
South Korea should also be vigilant over the risk of wind damage to various facilities, it added.
