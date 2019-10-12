(3rd LD) Strong winds to strike east coast amid Typhoon Hagibis
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 7, 10, 13-14, photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will experience strong winds on its east coast on Saturday as the country comes under the indirect influence of Typhoon Hagibis, the season's 19th typhoon, the weather agency said.
With the typhoon moving northward from Japan, strong winds with speeds of 12 to 18 meters per second will strike the eastern and southern coasts of South Korea, the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Some areas of Gangwon Province could see wind speeds of up to 30 meters per second, it added.
Strong wind and high tide alerts were issued in Ulsan, around 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as of 11:00 a.m.
Under the alert, fishing boats are banned from leaving ports, and campers in the area are advised to evacuate to safe locations.
Similar alerts were also announced on the southern resort island of Jeju.
The operation of the Donghae Line on the east coast was disrupted after a metal board fell on the railway, cutting off the power supply. A non-express Mugunghwa train carrying 200 passengers suspended its operation after detecting the board.
No casualties were reported in the accident, although there was some disruption to train operations in the area.
The line is expected to be fully normalized later on Saturday, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL).
"It seems like the strong wind in the region led to the accident," an official from KORAIL said. The operation of 11 trains was temporarily suspended, the official added.
The KMA advised local travelers to remain alert over strong winds and high tides in the affected areas.
South Korea should also be vigilant over the risk of wind damage to various facilities, it added.
The country is expected to continue experiencing strong wind on Sunday.
"Airports near the southern and eastern coasts, along with the one on Jeju, may face problems in their operations. Travelers are advised to check their flight schedules in advance," the KMA said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
