(5th LD) Typhoon-caused strong winds hit S. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES with Busan railway service resumption in paras 4-5; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea suffered some damages Saturday from strong winds under the indirect influence of Typhoon Hagibis, the season's 19th typhoon.
As the powerful typhoon approached Japan, strong winds with speeds of 20-30 meters per second hit Busan, South Korea's largest port city, and other southeastern areas, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Gale and high tide alerts were issued in the areas, with fishing boats banned from leaving ports and campers advised to evacuate to safe locations.
Train services were halted on the Busan section of the Donghae Line for about nine hours after metal boards were blown from a bridge over a railway and dropped on it, cutting off the power supply. A non-express Mugunghwa train carrying around 200 passengers was operating close to the area, but no casualties were reported in the accident.
It affected a total of 11 trains operating on the 142.5-kilometer line before the repair work finished at around 6 p.m.
In Ulsan, a 78-year-old person was hurt, falling because of strong winds during a walk along the sidewalk near a drain facility, the Ulsan Fire Department said.
KMA advised local travelers to remain alert over strong winds and high tides in the affected areas.
South Korea should also be vigilant over the risk of wind damage to various facilities, it added.
South Korea is expected to be affected by strong winds on Sunday as well.
"Airports near the southern and eastern coasts, along with the one on Jeju, may face problems in their operations. Travelers are advised to check their flight schedules in advance," KMA said.
