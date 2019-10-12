Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

October 12, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/15 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/14 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/15 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 24/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 23/17 Sunny 0

Busan 23/18 Sunny 20

