Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 October 12, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/15 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/14 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 21/13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/15 Cloudy 40
Jeonju 24/14 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/15 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 23/17 Sunny 0
Busan 23/18 Sunny 20
