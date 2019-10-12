KT chief questioned for 20 hours over controversial appointment of advisers
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The chief of South Korean telecom giant KT Corp. returned home on Saturday after being summoned by police a day earlier amid rising allegations that he hired a number of management advisers for lobbying purposes.
KT Chairman Hwang Chang-gyu left the National Police Agency (NPA) headquarters in central Seoul at around 3:00 a.m., after being brought in for the questioning on Friday.
He was grilled about suspicions that his company paid huge sums to 14 influential figures from politics, the military, the police and government since his inauguration in 2014 to work as lobbyists for the telecom company, according to police sources.
Hwang declined to comment upon leaving the headquarters.
Sources said Hwang denied most of the allegations against him.
In March, a KT labor union and a civic group filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, alleging KT paid a total of 2 billion won (US$1.68 million) in consultancy fees to the 14 advisers appointed by the KT chief. Their complaint also said that the advisers, including some deemed unqualified, were mobilized for various lobbying purposes, and it accused Hwang of breach of trust.
The prosecution asked the police to launch an investigation into the case the following month, and the NPA raided KT's head office in downtown Seoul in July. Police investigators last month questioned two ranking KT executives as part of the probe.
The ongoing investigation will be focused on why and how the advisers were appointed, as well as the charge of breach of trust against Hwang, according to a source well informed about the probe.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
