Wild boar found dead with traces of African swine fever in Gangwon
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's quarantine authorities said Saturday a wild boar was found dead with traces of African swine fever (ASF) in Gangwon Province, marking the first detection of the virus in the region.
The boar was detected in Cheorwon, 90 kilometers north of Seoul, according to the Gangwon Provincial Government.
There were no pigs farms within 10 kilometers of where the wild boar was found.
South Korea has confirmed 14 cases of ASF at local pig farms since mid-September, when the country experienced its first-ever outbreak of the deadly animal disease.
A wild boar with ASF virus was also found dead earlier in the Demilitarized Zone near Yeoncheon, a town in Gyeonggi Province that has seen two cases.
All of the cases were reported in areas in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, adjacent to North Korea, which experienced its own outbreak earlier this year.
The disease is not harmful to people, but it is fatal for pigs, and there are no cures currently available.
How the virus traveled into South Korea remains unknown, although some suspect that it came from North Korea. The disease is spread through direct contact with animals carrying the virus or by contaminated feed.
Quarantine officials have been implementing all-out operations to tackle the virus, especially focusing their efforts on preventing the virus from traveling south.
The ministry, which earlier decided to slaughter all pigs within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms, has culled more than 150,000 pigs since the outbreak started.
Additionally, the ministry is currently purchasing pigs from other farms outside of that range in selected towns -- Paju, Gimpo, and Yeoncheon -- to be slaughtered and inspected before their meat is released to the market. Pigs that are not purchased will also eventually be culled.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
-
2
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
3
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
4
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
5
Nearly 80 pct of S. Korea's foreign arms purchased from U.S.: data
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea to resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden
-
3
(LEAD) Moon asks Koreans abroad to support 2032 peace Olympics bid
-
4
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
Moon to skip Japanese emperor's enthronement event
-
2
S. Korea to acquire total of 26 F-35 jets by end of next year
-
3
Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 1.1 tln-won deal to build upgraded submarine
-
4
Railway workers to go on strike Friday
-
5
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert